What is Larp Detective Agency about?

Larp Detective Agency offers market insights generated by a multi-agent AI swarm powered by the Eliza framework.

What makes Larp Detective Agency unique?

At launch, the first available agent is Scarlett, designed to help users make informed token investment decisions. Scarlett can be integrated into Discord or Telegram chats to provide token and wallet analysis, as well as assess social sentiment on X.

What's the history of Larp Detective Agency?

10% of the AGENCY token has been donated to ai16z DAO.

What is the current price of Larp Detective Agency?

Larp Detective Agency ($AGENCY) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 6.23% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Larp Detective Agency play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, $AGENCY often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is $AGENCY being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, $AGENCY recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Larp Detective Agency?

There are 999759117.654426 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of $AGENCY?

Larp Detective Agency currently holds market rank #7851 with a market capitalization of ₦18346484.9584694225992000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Larp Detective Agency performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 6.23% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Larp Detective Agency compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, $AGENCY demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.