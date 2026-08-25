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The live Larp Detective Agency price today is 0 USD.$AGENCY market cap is 13,509.49 USD. Track real-time $AGENCY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Larp Detective Agency price today is 0 USD.$AGENCY market cap is 13,509.49 USD. Track real-time $AGENCY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Larp Detective Agency Logo

Larp Detective Agency Price ($AGENCY)

Unlisted

1 $AGENCY to USD Live Price:

$0.00001351
$0.00001351$0.00001351
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Larp Detective Agency ($AGENCY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:48:36 (UTC+8)

Larp Detective Agency Price Today

The live Larp Detective Agency ($AGENCY) price today is $ 0, with a 6.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current $AGENCY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $AGENCY.

Larp Detective Agency currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,509.49, with a circulating supply of 999.76M $AGENCY. During the last 24 hours, $AGENCY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02279091, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $AGENCY moved -- in the last hour and +33.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Larp Detective Agency ($AGENCY) Market Information

$ 13.51K
$ 13.51K$ 13.51K

--
----

$ 13.51K
$ 13.51K$ 13.51K

999.76M
999.76M 999.76M

999,759,117.654426
999,759,117.654426 999,759,117.654426

The current Market Cap of Larp Detective Agency is $ 13.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $AGENCY is 999.76M, with a total supply of 999759117.654426. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.51K.

Larp Detective Agency Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.02279091
$ 0.02279091$ 0.02279091

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+6.24%

+33.96%

+33.96%

Price Prediction for Larp Detective Agency

Larp Detective Agency ($AGENCY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $AGENCY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Larp Detective Agency ($AGENCY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Larp Detective Agency could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Larp Detective Agency will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for $AGENCY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Larp Detective Agency Price Prediction.

What is Larp Detective Agency ($AGENCY)

Larp Detective Agency provides market insights from a multi-agent AI swarm powered by the Eliza framework.

The first agent available at launch is Scarlett, her purpose is to assist users in making informed token investment decisions.

She can be added to Discord or Telegram chats to assist with token and wallet analysis as well as gauge social sentiment on X.

10% of the AGENCY token has been donated to ai16z DAO.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Larp Detective Agency ($AGENCY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AI AgentsMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About Larp Detective Agency

What is Larp Detective Agency about?

Larp Detective Agency offers market insights generated by a multi-agent AI swarm powered by the Eliza framework.

What makes Larp Detective Agency unique?

At launch, the first available agent is Scarlett, designed to help users make informed token investment decisions. Scarlett can be integrated into Discord or Telegram chats to provide token and wallet analysis, as well as assess social sentiment on X.

What's the history of Larp Detective Agency?

10% of the AGENCY token has been donated to ai16z DAO.

What is the current price of Larp Detective Agency?

Larp Detective Agency ($AGENCY) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 6.23% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Larp Detective Agency play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, $AGENCY often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is $AGENCY being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, $AGENCY recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Larp Detective Agency?

There are 999759117.654426 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of $AGENCY?

Larp Detective Agency currently holds market rank #7851 with a market capitalization of ₦18346484.9584694225992000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Larp Detective Agency performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 6.23% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Larp Detective Agency compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, $AGENCY demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Larp Detective Agency

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:48:36 (UTC+8)

Larp Detective Agency ($AGENCY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
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