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The live Lapupu price today is 0 USD.LAPUPU market cap is 18,995.87 USD. Track real-time LAPUPU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Lapupu price today is 0 USD.LAPUPU market cap is 18,995.87 USD. Track real-time LAPUPU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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LAPUPU Price Info

What is LAPUPU

LAPUPU Official Website

LAPUPU Tokenomics

LAPUPU Price Forecast

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Lapupu Price (LAPUPU)

Unlisted

1 LAPUPU to USD Live Price:

$0.00019263
$0.00019263$0.00019263
+0.08%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Lapupu (LAPUPU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:48:17 (UTC+8)

Lapupu Price Today

The live Lapupu (LAPUPU) price today is $ 0, with a 8.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAPUPU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LAPUPU.

Lapupu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,995.87, with a circulating supply of 98.79M LAPUPU. During the last 24 hours, LAPUPU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03091041, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LAPUPU moved -0.95% in the last hour and +32.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.58.

Lapupu (LAPUPU) Market Information

$ 19.00K
$ 19.00K$ 19.00K

$ 12.58
$ 12.58$ 12.58

$ 19.00K
$ 19.00K$ 19.00K

98.79M
98.79M 98.79M

98,787,956.800308
98,787,956.800308 98,787,956.800308

The current Market Cap of Lapupu is $ 19.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.58. The circulating supply of LAPUPU is 98.79M, with a total supply of 98787956.800308. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.00K.

Lapupu Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.03091041
$ 0.03091041$ 0.03091041

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.95%

+8.79%

+32.37%

+32.37%

Price Prediction for Lapupu

Lapupu (LAPUPU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LAPUPU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Lapupu (LAPUPU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Lapupu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Lapupu will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LAPUPU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Lapupu Price Prediction.

What is Lapupu (LAPUPU)

The Trending Crypto Project Now on Solana

Lapupu ($LAPUPU) is the latest and most exciting crypto sensation, rapidly gaining attention in the digital space. Originally gaining popularity on other blockchains, Lapupu has now officially launched on Solana, bringing its unique blend of fun, community-driven energy to one of the fastest and most scalable networks available today.

Lapupu is more than just a token; it’s a movement. With an ever-growing community, Lapupu offers a playful yet powerful entry into the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). Its tokenomics are designed to reward both early adopters and long-term holders, with a focus on creating value through innovation, accessibility, and engagement.

As $LAPUPU continues to rise in popularity, the project plans to expand its ecosystem with exclusive features, collaborations, and events, all driven by the community. Whether you’re new to crypto or a seasoned investor, Lapupu offers an exciting opportunity to be part of something big—while having fun along the way.

The future is bright for $LAPUPU as it takes full advantage of Solana’s low fees and lightning-fast transaction speeds, positioning it as a key player in the next wave of digital assets.

Get in early, join the Lapupu revolution, and watch your investment soar as the project continues to gain momentum!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Lapupu (LAPUPU) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeSolana Ecosystem

About Lapupu

What is Lapupu about?

Lapupu ($LAPUPU) is the latest and most exciting crypto sensation, rapidly gaining attention in the digital space. Originally gaining popularity on other blockchains, Lapupu has now officially launched on Solana, bringing its unique blend of fun, community-driven energy to one of the fastest and most scalable networks available today.

What makes Lapupu unique?

Lapupu is more than just a token; it’s a movement. With an ever-growing community, Lapupu offers a playful yet powerful entry into the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). Its tokenomics are designed to reward both early adopters and long-term holders, with a focus on creating value through innovation, accessibility, and engagement.

What's next for Lapupu?

As $LAPUPU continues to rise in popularity, the project plans to expand its ecosystem with exclusive features, collaborations, and events, all driven by the community. The future is bright for $LAPUPU as it takes full advantage of Solana’s low fees and lightning-fast transaction speeds, positioning it as a key player in the next wave of digital assets.

What is the current price of Lapupu?

Lapupu is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 8.79% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Lapupu is ₦41.9777039788417493928000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of LAPUPU today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦25797231.6666314235896000, placing the asset at rank #7477 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Lapupu's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with LAPUPU.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 98787956.800308 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Lapupu fall under?

Lapupu is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact LAPUPU's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables LAPUPU to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lapupu

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:48:17 (UTC+8)

Lapupu (LAPUPU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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