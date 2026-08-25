Lapupu Price (LAPUPU)
The live Lapupu (LAPUPU) price today is $ 0, with a 8.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAPUPU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LAPUPU.
Lapupu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,995.87, with a circulating supply of 98.79M LAPUPU. During the last 24 hours, LAPUPU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03091041, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, LAPUPU moved -0.95% in the last hour and +32.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.58.
The current Market Cap of Lapupu is $ 19.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.58. The circulating supply of LAPUPU is 98.79M, with a total supply of 98787956.800308. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.00K.
-0.95%
+8.79%
+32.37%
+32.37%
In 2040, the price of Lapupu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The Trending Crypto Project Now on Solana
Lapupu ($LAPUPU) is the latest and most exciting crypto sensation, rapidly gaining attention in the digital space. Originally gaining popularity on other blockchains, Lapupu has now officially launched on Solana, bringing its unique blend of fun, community-driven energy to one of the fastest and most scalable networks available today.
Lapupu is more than just a token; it’s a movement. With an ever-growing community, Lapupu offers a playful yet powerful entry into the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). Its tokenomics are designed to reward both early adopters and long-term holders, with a focus on creating value through innovation, accessibility, and engagement.
As $LAPUPU continues to rise in popularity, the project plans to expand its ecosystem with exclusive features, collaborations, and events, all driven by the community. Whether you’re new to crypto or a seasoned investor, Lapupu offers an exciting opportunity to be part of something big—while having fun along the way.
The future is bright for $LAPUPU as it takes full advantage of Solana’s low fees and lightning-fast transaction speeds, positioning it as a key player in the next wave of digital assets.
Get in early, join the Lapupu revolution, and watch your investment soar as the project continues to gain momentum!
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What is Lapupu about?
Lapupu ($LAPUPU) is the latest and most exciting crypto sensation, rapidly gaining attention in the digital space. Originally gaining popularity on other blockchains, Lapupu has now officially launched on Solana, bringing its unique blend of fun, community-driven energy to one of the fastest and most scalable networks available today.
What makes Lapupu unique?
Lapupu is more than just a token; it’s a movement. With an ever-growing community, Lapupu offers a playful yet powerful entry into the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). Its tokenomics are designed to reward both early adopters and long-term holders, with a focus on creating value through innovation, accessibility, and engagement.
What's next for Lapupu?
As $LAPUPU continues to rise in popularity, the project plans to expand its ecosystem with exclusive features, collaborations, and events, all driven by the community. The future is bright for $LAPUPU as it takes full advantage of Solana’s low fees and lightning-fast transaction speeds, positioning it as a key player in the next wave of digital assets.
What is the current price of Lapupu?
Lapupu is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 8.79% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of Lapupu is ₦41.9777039788417493928000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of LAPUPU today?
The market capitalization sits at ₦25797231.6666314235896000, placing the asset at rank #7477 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is Lapupu's market participation?
The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with LAPUPU.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 98787956.800308 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does Lapupu fall under?
Lapupu is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact LAPUPU's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables LAPUPU to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
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