What is Landlord Ronald about?

Ronald, the wealthiest $LANDLORD on Solana, is not just rich—he’s Trumps & Robert Kiyosaki's go-to for property loans. He also rules over the boys club by MATT FURIE, collecting rent from Brett, Pepe, Andy and Landwolf. Chaos is constant: the boys throw loud parties, the hallway reeks of marijuana, and neighbors are up in arms about Doogle, who’s desperate to join the in-crowd and is notorious for carrying weapons.

What can Landlord Ronald be used for?

We have original art work and we are planning to launch a series of videos, 1/2 episode each week, about LANDLORD RONALD's life

How much is Landlord Ronald worth right now?

Landlord Ronald is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 7.00% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is $LANDLORD going up or down today?

$LANDLORD has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme ecosystem.

How popular is Landlord Ronald today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling $LANDLORD.

What makes Landlord Ronald different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme category and built on the -- network, $LANDLORD offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much $LANDLORD exists in the market?

There are 824000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Landlord Ronald's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦27.9375908573666266344000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.