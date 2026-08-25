Lamas Finance Price Today

The live Lamas Finance (LMF) price today is $ 0.00196016, with a 14.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current LMF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00196016 per LMF.

Lamas Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,387.55, with a circulating supply of 7.34M LMF. During the last 24 hours, LMF traded between $ 0.00170303 (low) and $ 0.00197079 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.44, while the all-time low was $ 0.00130754.

In short-term performance, LMF moved -0.48% in the last hour and +41.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 334.56.

Lamas Finance (LMF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.39K$ 14.39K $ 14.39K Volume (24H) $ 334.56$ 334.56 $ 334.56 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.39K$ 14.39K $ 14.39K Circulation Supply 7.34M 7.34M 7.34M Total Supply 7,341,356.083988711 7,341,356.083988711 7,341,356.083988711

The current Market Cap of Lamas Finance is $ 14.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 334.56. The circulating supply of LMF is 7.34M, with a total supply of 7341356.083988711. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.39K.