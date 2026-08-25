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The live Lamas Finance price today is 0.00196016 USD.LMF market cap is 14,387.55 USD. Track real-time LMF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Lamas Finance price today is 0.00196016 USD.LMF market cap is 14,387.55 USD. Track real-time LMF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Lamas Finance Logo

Lamas Finance Price (LMF)

Unlisted

1 LMF to USD Live Price:

$0.00196233
$0.00196233$0.00196233
+0.15%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Lamas Finance (LMF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:46:50 (UTC+8)

Lamas Finance Price Today

The live Lamas Finance (LMF) price today is $ 0.00196016, with a 14.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current LMF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00196016 per LMF.

Lamas Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,387.55, with a circulating supply of 7.34M LMF. During the last 24 hours, LMF traded between $ 0.00170303 (low) and $ 0.00197079 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.44, while the all-time low was $ 0.00130754.

In short-term performance, LMF moved -0.48% in the last hour and +41.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 334.56.

Lamas Finance (LMF) Market Information

$ 14.39K
$ 14.39K$ 14.39K

$ 334.56
$ 334.56$ 334.56

$ 14.39K
$ 14.39K$ 14.39K

7.34M
7.34M 7.34M

7,341,356.083988711
7,341,356.083988711 7,341,356.083988711

The current Market Cap of Lamas Finance is $ 14.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 334.56. The circulating supply of LMF is 7.34M, with a total supply of 7341356.083988711. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.39K.

Lamas Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00170303
$ 0.00170303$ 0.00170303
24H Low
$ 0.00197079
$ 0.00197079$ 0.00197079
24H High

$ 0.00170303
$ 0.00170303$ 0.00170303

$ 0.00197079
$ 0.00197079$ 0.00197079

$ 1.44
$ 1.44$ 1.44

$ 0.00130754
$ 0.00130754$ 0.00130754

-0.48%

+14.86%

+41.80%

+41.80%

Price Prediction for Lamas Finance

Lamas Finance (LMF) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LMF in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Lamas Finance (LMF) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Lamas Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Lamas Finance will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LMF price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Lamas Finance Price Prediction.

What is Lamas Finance (LMF)

Lamas Finance serves as a true-DApp-game hub built on Solana, delivering genuine blockchain gaming experiences while also providing the opportunity to benefit from essential DeFi functions and stunning NFT collections.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Lamas Finance

What is Lamas Finance about?

Lamas Finance is a true-DApp-game hub built on Solana, offering authentic blockchain gaming experiences. It also provides opportunities to benefit from essential DeFi functions and stunning NFT collections.

What is the current live price of Lamas Finance?

Lamas Finance is priced at ₦2.6619839798684793728000, showing a price movement of 14.86% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the LMF market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦2.3127900667473147224000 and ₦2.6764199900441803032000 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Lamas Finance's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7796, supported by a market capitalization of ₦19538929.2759554018040000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 7341356.083988711 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Lamas Finance's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lamas Finance

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:46:50 (UTC+8)

Lamas Finance (LMF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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