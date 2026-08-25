Lair Price Today

The live Lair (LAIR) price today is $ 0, with a 1.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAIR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LAIR.

Lair currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 489,313, with a circulating supply of 709.75M LAIR. During the last 24 hours, LAIR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04308942, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LAIR moved -1.34% in the last hour and +11.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 762.85.

Lair (LAIR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 489.31K$ 489.31K $ 489.31K Volume (24H) $ 762.85$ 762.85 $ 762.85 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 689.42K$ 689.42K $ 689.42K Circulation Supply 709.75M 709.75M 709.75M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lair is $ 489.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 762.85. The circulating supply of LAIR is 709.75M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 689.42K.