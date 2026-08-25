LAIKA the Cosmodog Price Today

The live LAIKA the Cosmodog (LAIKA) price today is $ 0, with a 6.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAIKA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LAIKA.

LAIKA the Cosmodog currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 169,821, with a circulating supply of 1.00T LAIKA. During the last 24 hours, LAIKA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LAIKA moved -1.52% in the last hour and +40.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LAIKA the Cosmodog (LAIKA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 169.82K$ 169.82K $ 169.82K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 169.82K$ 169.82K $ 169.82K Circulation Supply 1.00T 1.00T 1.00T Total Supply 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LAIKA the Cosmodog is $ 169.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LAIKA is 1.00T, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 169.82K.