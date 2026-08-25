Laika AI Price Today

The live Laika AI (LKI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LKI.

Laika AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,646.47, with a circulating supply of 920.68M LKI. During the last 24 hours, LKI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03639983, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LKI moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Laika AI (LKI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.65K$ 16.65K $ 16.65K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.08K$ 18.08K $ 18.08K Circulation Supply 920.68M 920.68M 920.68M Total Supply 999,999,978.0 999,999,978.0 999,999,978.0

The current Market Cap of Laika AI is $ 16.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LKI is 920.68M, with a total supply of 999999978.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.08K.