Kyrrex Price Today

The live Kyrrex (KRRX) price today is $ 0.052285, with a 5.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current KRRX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.052285 per KRRX.

Kyrrex currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 275,057, with a circulating supply of 5.26M KRRX. During the last 24 hours, KRRX traded between $ 0.051087 (low) and $ 0.066986 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.21, while the all-time low was $ 0.02580513.

In short-term performance, KRRX moved -0.00% in the last hour and -13.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 578.18K.

Kyrrex (KRRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 275.06K$ 275.06K $ 275.06K Volume (24H) $ 578.18K$ 578.18K $ 578.18K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.14M$ 26.14M $ 26.14M Circulation Supply 5.26M 5.26M 5.26M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kyrrex is $ 275.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 578.18K. The circulating supply of KRRX is 5.26M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.14M.