What is Kylacoin about?

Kylacoin is a layer 1 blockchain ecosystem designed as a store of value, emphasizing scalability and interoperability.

What makes Kylacoin unique?

Kylacoin stands out by offering a 60-second block time for swift transactions, utilizing the secure SHA3d hash algorithm. Notably, Kylacoin was launched with a fair distribution model—no premine or ICO.

What's the history of Kylacoin?

Kylacoin's development began in December 2021, with the mainnet launching on February 5, 2022. The project was officially announced on Bitcointalk shortly thereafter.

What's next for Kylacoin?

Future developments include the creation of lite wallets for mobile and other platforms, along with implementing a token system on the chain using a robust scripting language.

What is the live value of Kylacoin today?

Today, Kylacoin trades at ₦2811.1515582032856000, experiencing a price movement of -0.01% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is KCN right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does Kylacoin have today?

Kylacoin holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has KCN traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₦2811.1515582032856000 and ₦2811.1515582032856000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for KCN?

A total of ₦-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret Kylacoin's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Layer 1 (L1),Proof of Work (PoW) asset built on --, KCN's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.