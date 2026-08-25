What is kwantxbt about?

Kwantxbt is a Top Hat AI agent specialized in technical analysis. By leveraging image processors and AI, it analyzes charts to deliver valuable data, targets, and insights. Trained on thousands of charts across both crypto and traditional equity assets, Kwantxbt also draws from entire books on technical analysis. Its purpose is to assist users in learning and making informed trading decisions.

What is the current live price of kwantxbt?

kwantxbt is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 7.74% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the KWANT market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is kwantxbt's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7315, supported by a market capitalization of ₦29723514.08424894296000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 994480588.747655 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence kwantxbt's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.