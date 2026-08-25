What is KWAK about?

KWAK is a MEME developed on the MultiversX blockchain, offering various community tools such as a Telegram Bot, PFP Generator, and NFT auction challenges. It aims to establish a unique brand identity that transcends web3, becoming part of global internet culture with a wide range of MEMEs and GIFs for everyone to enjoy and share. The token also rewards builders and active users of its ecosystem through incentives.

How much is KWAK worth right now?

KWAK is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 3.20% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is KWAK going up or down today?

KWAK has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,MultiversX Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is KWAK today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling KWAK.

What makes KWAK different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,MultiversX Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, KWAK offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much KWAK exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is KWAK's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.