What is Kurumi about?

Ku-Chan | Kurumi is a community-driven token inspired by the true story of a spirited white Shiba Inu rescued from the Chiba Wan Dog Shelter in Japan — the same shelter where Cocoro and Neiro once found hope. Under the gentle care of riko.wako.mama, Ku-Chan’s journey continues a lineage of compassion and rescue that began with Kabosumama and the original Doge. The project celebrates real stories of second chances and the bonds between rescued animals and the people who care for them, serving as a tribute to community, kindness, and connection within the broader Shiba-inspired ecosystem.

What makes Kurumi unique?

Ku-Chan | Kurumi is part of a rare rescue lineage that connects several well-known shelter dogs — Doge, Cocoro, and Neiro — all originating from Chiba Wan. As the only white Shiba Inu featured in this rescue circle, Kurumi’s story highlights both uniqueness and continuity within the community’s shared rescue narrative. The project focuses on authentic storytelling and preservation of real-world rescue history, setting it apart from typical meme tokens by rooting its identity in truth, empathy, and legacy. History of Kurumi Kurumi was launched on 14th October 2025. Taken over by the community on October 20th.

What's next for Kurumi?

Media marketing and Advertising KOLs and Partnerships Promotion, Trending and listing on cryptocurrency platforms and exchanges

What can KU-CHAN be used for?

The Ku-Chan | Kurumi token functions as a community token used to support engagement, storytelling, and project development within the Ku-Chan ecosystem. It represents participation in community-led initiatives such as art, media, and charitable awareness around animal rescue. The token may also be used for social campaigns, collectible rewards, and limited digital or real-world collaborations that celebrate the rescue lineage connected to Chiba Wan dogs.

How much is Kurumi worth right now?

Kurumi is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 0.18% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is KURUMI going up or down today?

KURUMI has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) ecosystem.

How popular is Kurumi today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling KURUMI.

What makes Kurumi different from other crypto assets?

As part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) category and built on the -- network, KURUMI offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much KURUMI exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Kurumi's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦7.9803160560467213864000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.