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The live Kurumi price today is 0 USD.KURUMI market cap is 34,621 USD. Track real-time KURUMI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Kurumi price today is 0 USD.KURUMI market cap is 34,621 USD. Track real-time KURUMI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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KURUMI Price Info

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Kurumi Price (KURUMI)

Unlisted

1 KURUMI to USD Live Price:

$0.00003453
$0.00003453$0.00003453
-1.46%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Kurumi (KURUMI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:44:55 (UTC+8)

Kurumi Price Today

The live Kurumi (KURUMI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current KURUMI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KURUMI.

Kurumi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,621, with a circulating supply of 1.00B KURUMI. During the last 24 hours, KURUMI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00587633, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KURUMI moved -0.45% in the last hour and +19.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kurumi (KURUMI) Market Information

$ 34.62K
$ 34.62K$ 34.62K

--
----

$ 34.62K
$ 34.62K$ 34.62K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kurumi is $ 34.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KURUMI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.62K.

Kurumi Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00587633
$ 0.00587633$ 0.00587633

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.45%

+0.18%

+19.67%

+19.67%

Price Prediction for Kurumi

Kurumi (KURUMI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KURUMI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kurumi (KURUMI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kurumi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kurumi will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KURUMI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kurumi Price Prediction.

What is Kurumi (KURUMI)

Kurumi, the White Shiba Inu memecoin on BSC, was abandoned by its developer post-launch. The community swiftly took over. With zero transaction taxes, trades incur no fees, supporting efficient buying and selling. The fixed 1 billion token supply avoids inflation. Management occurs via casual community chats on Telegram and X; at this moment there is no DAO, relying on organic consensus for marketing, exchange listings, and DeFi explorations. This setup promotes pure decentralization and holder-driven growth on BSC.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Kurumi (KURUMI) Resource

Official Website

About Kurumi

What is Kurumi about?

Ku-Chan | Kurumi is a community-driven token inspired by the true story of a spirited white Shiba Inu rescued from the Chiba Wan Dog Shelter in Japan — the same shelter where Cocoro and Neiro once found hope. Under the gentle care of riko.wako.mama, Ku-Chan’s journey continues a lineage of compassion and rescue that began with Kabosumama and the original Doge. The project celebrates real stories of second chances and the bonds between rescued animals and the people who care for them, serving as a tribute to community, kindness, and connection within the broader Shiba-inspired ecosystem.

What makes Kurumi unique?

Ku-Chan | Kurumi is part of a rare rescue lineage that connects several well-known shelter dogs — Doge, Cocoro, and Neiro — all originating from Chiba Wan. As the only white Shiba Inu featured in this rescue circle, Kurumi’s story highlights both uniqueness and continuity within the community’s shared rescue narrative. The project focuses on authentic storytelling and preservation of real-world rescue history, setting it apart from typical meme tokens by rooting its identity in truth, empathy, and legacy. History of Kurumi Kurumi was launched on 14th October 2025. Taken over by the community on October 20th.

What's next for Kurumi?

Media marketing and Advertising KOLs and Partnerships Promotion, Trending and listing on cryptocurrency platforms and exchanges

What can KU-CHAN be used for?

The Ku-Chan | Kurumi token functions as a community token used to support engagement, storytelling, and project development within the Ku-Chan ecosystem. It represents participation in community-led initiatives such as art, media, and charitable awareness around animal rescue. The token may also be used for social campaigns, collectible rewards, and limited digital or real-world collaborations that celebrate the rescue lineage connected to Chiba Wan dogs.

How much is Kurumi worth right now?

Kurumi is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 0.18% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is KURUMI going up or down today?

KURUMI has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) ecosystem.

How popular is Kurumi today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling KURUMI.

What makes Kurumi different from other crypto assets?

As part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) category and built on the -- network, KURUMI offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much KURUMI exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Kurumi's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦7.9803160560467213864000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kurumi

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:44:55 (UTC+8)

Kurumi (KURUMI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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