KURO Price Today

The live KURO (KURO) price today is $ 0, with a 6.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current KURO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KURO.

KURO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 105,362, with a circulating supply of 999.74M KURO. During the last 24 hours, KURO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00289147, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KURO moved -0.90% in the last hour and +27.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 32.57.

KURO (KURO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 105.36K$ 105.36K $ 105.36K Volume (24H) $ 32.57$ 32.57 $ 32.57 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 105.36K$ 105.36K $ 105.36K Circulation Supply 999.74M 999.74M 999.74M Total Supply 999,735,317.071524 999,735,317.071524 999,735,317.071524

The current Market Cap of KURO is $ 105.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 32.57. The circulating supply of KURO is 999.74M, with a total supply of 999735317.071524. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 105.36K.