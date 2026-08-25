About KumaDex Token Kuma empowers its community with utility tokens that give them a wide variety of benefits in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Kuma’s offerings include a DEX, governance rights, farming, and vaults. These features ensure that the platform benefits all community members.

What makes KumaDex Token unique The KumaDex platform utility and governance token dKUMA is built with a deflationary economic design. 50% of the platform trading fees will be allocated towards token buyback & burn in order to offset rewards token emission and increase scarcity of dKUMA.

Which blockchain network does KumaDex Token run on?

KumaDex Token operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of DKUMA?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -31.48% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does KumaDex Token belong to?

KumaDex Token falls under the Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare DKUMA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of KumaDex Token?

Its market capitalization is ₦16314076.7036576877536000, placing the asset at rank #7975. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of DKUMA is currently circulating?

There are 825341323.2853479 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for KumaDex Token today?

Over the past day, DKUMA generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, KumaDex Token fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.