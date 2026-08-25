Kuma Inu Price Today

The live Kuma Inu (KUMA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current KUMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KUMA.

Kuma Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 544,575, with a circulating supply of 399.68T KUMA. During the last 24 hours, KUMA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KUMA moved -0.16% in the last hour and +27.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kuma Inu (KUMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 544.58K$ 544.58K $ 544.58K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 669.66K$ 669.66K $ 669.66K Circulation Supply 399.68T 399.68T 399.68T Total Supply 491,489,966,259,842.94 491,489,966,259,842.94 491,489,966,259,842.94

The current Market Cap of Kuma Inu is $ 544.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KUMA is 399.68T, with a total supply of 491489966259842.94. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 669.66K.