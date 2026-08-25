What is Kudai about?

Kudai is a community-driven experience created by the GMX Blueberry Club, blending automated trading, DeFi, and a build-in-public approach. The Kudai token represents ownership of the Kudai AI agent, contributing to its mission. By generating diverse revenue streams and crypto AI-powered strategies, Kudai’s ultimate goal is to become the wealthiest AI agent in the Web3 space to give back to its community and token holders.

What is today's price of Kudai (KUDAI)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.54%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of KUDAI are in circulation?

The circulating supply of KUDAI is 100000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Kudai?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of KUDAI across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Kudai today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦73070927.89405120048000, positioning Kudai at rank #6271 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is KUDAI being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Kudai?

The recent price movement of -0.54% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,DeFAI, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.