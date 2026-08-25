Kryptokrona Price Today

The live Kryptokrona (XKR) price today is $ 0, with a 20.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current XKR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XKR.

Kryptokrona currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 170,229, with a circulating supply of 608.96M XKR. During the last 24 hours, XKR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.292784, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XKR moved -2.08% in the last hour and +16.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.17K.

Kryptokrona (XKR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 170.23K$ 170.23K $ 170.23K Volume (24H) $ 3.17K$ 3.17K $ 3.17K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 279.54K$ 279.54K $ 279.54K Circulation Supply 608.96M 608.96M 608.96M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kryptokrona is $ 170.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.17K. The circulating supply of XKR is 608.96M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 279.54K.