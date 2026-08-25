Krypto Cock Price Today

The live Krypto Cock (COCK) price today is $ 0, with a 1.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current COCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COCK.

Krypto Cock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 80,594, with a circulating supply of 1.00B COCK. During the last 24 hours, COCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COCK moved -- in the last hour and +29.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Krypto Cock (COCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 80.59K$ 80.59K $ 80.59K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 80.59K$ 80.59K $ 80.59K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Krypto Cock is $ 80.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COCK is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.59K.