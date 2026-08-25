What is KRWO about?

KRWO is a Korean Won-backed stablecoin issued on the Kaia blockchain through an open and transparent smart contract developed by the GimSwap team. While currently launched on the Kaia blockchain, KRWO is designed to expand to multiple major blockchains in the future, enabling a broader reach and greater utility. It is built on the Open Voucher (OV) protocol, a system designed by Open Asset to tokenize fiat-backed assets into OV vouchers. KRWO enables secure and efficient Korean Won transactions across Web2 and Web3 environments, bridging traditional finance and blockchain technology to support decentralized finance (DeFi) activities.

What is the current price of KRWO?

KRWO (KRWO) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does KRWO play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Stablecoins,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,KRW Stablecoin,Kaia Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin sector, KRWO often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is KRWO being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, KRWO recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of KRWO?

There are 20300000.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of KRWO?

KRWO currently holds market rank #7808 with a market capitalization of ₦17991125.5245394449456000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has KRWO performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does KRWO compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Stablecoins,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,KRW Stablecoin,Kaia Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin segment, KRWO demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.