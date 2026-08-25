Kromatika Price Today

The live Kromatika (KROM) price today is $ 0.00485871, with a 2.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current KROM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00485871 per KROM.

Kromatika currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 480,964, with a circulating supply of 98.99M KROM. During the last 24 hours, KROM traded between $ 0.00415288 (low) and $ 0.00514411 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.265959, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KROM moved -0.13% in the last hour and +52.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 183.49.

Kromatika (KROM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 480.96K$ 480.96K $ 480.96K Volume (24H) $ 183.49$ 183.49 $ 183.49 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 485.86K$ 485.86K $ 485.86K Circulation Supply 98.99M 98.99M 98.99M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kromatika is $ 480.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 183.49. The circulating supply of KROM is 98.99M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 485.86K.