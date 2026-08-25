What is Kroak on Kaspa about?

$KROAK is a meme coin deployed on KRC-20 with a 100% fair launch. It aims to build a strong community of meme-coin enthusiasts focused on changing the negative sentiments in the crypto space. KROAK uses its meme-ability to uplift the community and promote morally sound crypto practices.

What makes Kroak on Kaspa unique?

KROAK's narrative begins with a frog who, after losing his coins on frog-memes, returns to avenge his losses and become a rich frog by building the strongest community in crypto.

How much is Kroak on Kaspa worth right now?

Kroak on Kaspa is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 4.60% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is KROAK going up or down today?

KROAK has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Frog-Themed,Kaspa Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Kroak on Kaspa today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling KROAK.

What makes Kroak on Kaspa different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,Frog-Themed,Kaspa Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, KROAK offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much KROAK exists in the market?

There are 690000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Kroak on Kaspa's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦5.0397700435122236840000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.