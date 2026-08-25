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The live Kroak on Kaspa price today is 0 USD.KROAK market cap is 101,950 USD. Track real-time KROAK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Kroak on Kaspa price today is 0 USD.KROAK market cap is 101,950 USD. Track real-time KROAK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Kroak on Kaspa Logo

Kroak on Kaspa Price (KROAK)

Unlisted

1 KROAK to USD Live Price:

$0.00015066
$0.00015066$0.00015066
+0.07%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Kroak on Kaspa (KROAK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:43:29 (UTC+8)

Kroak on Kaspa Price Today

The live Kroak on Kaspa (KROAK) price today is $ 0, with a 4.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current KROAK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KROAK.

Kroak on Kaspa currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 101,950, with a circulating supply of 690.00M KROAK. During the last 24 hours, KROAK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00371105, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KROAK moved -0.20% in the last hour and +14.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.83K.

Kroak on Kaspa (KROAK) Market Information

$ 101.95K
$ 101.95K$ 101.95K

$ 3.83K
$ 3.83K$ 3.83K

$ 101.95K
$ 101.95K$ 101.95K

690.00M
690.00M 690.00M

690,000,000.0
690,000,000.0 690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kroak on Kaspa is $ 101.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.83K. The circulating supply of KROAK is 690.00M, with a total supply of 690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.95K.

Kroak on Kaspa Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00371105
$ 0.00371105$ 0.00371105

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.20%

+4.60%

+14.01%

+14.01%

Price Prediction for Kroak on Kaspa

Kroak on Kaspa (KROAK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KROAK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kroak on Kaspa (KROAK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kroak on Kaspa could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kroak on Kaspa will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KROAK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kroak on Kaspa Price Prediction.

What is Kroak on Kaspa (KROAK)

$KROAK is a meme coin that was deployed on KRC-20 and was 100% fair launched. KROAK aims to build a strong community of meme-coin enthusiasts who are interested in changing the negative sentiments growing in the crypto space. KROAK works to use its meme-ability to uplift community members and promote morally sound crypto practices. KROAKS narrative begins like this… After KROAKing all his coins on frog-memes, KROAK has come back to avenge his gains and become a rich frog by building the strongest community in all of crypto.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Kroak on Kaspa (KROAK) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Frog-ThemedKaspa EcosystemMeme

About Kroak on Kaspa

What is Kroak on Kaspa about?

$KROAK is a meme coin deployed on KRC-20 with a 100% fair launch. It aims to build a strong community of meme-coin enthusiasts focused on changing the negative sentiments in the crypto space. KROAK uses its meme-ability to uplift the community and promote morally sound crypto practices.

What makes Kroak on Kaspa unique?

KROAK's narrative begins with a frog who, after losing his coins on frog-memes, returns to avenge his losses and become a rich frog by building the strongest community in crypto.

How much is Kroak on Kaspa worth right now?

Kroak on Kaspa is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 4.60% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is KROAK going up or down today?

KROAK has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Frog-Themed,Kaspa Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Kroak on Kaspa today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling KROAK.

What makes Kroak on Kaspa different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,Frog-Themed,Kaspa Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, KROAK offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much KROAK exists in the market?

There are 690000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Kroak on Kaspa's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦5.0397700435122236840000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kroak on Kaspa

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:43:29 (UTC+8)

Kroak on Kaspa (KROAK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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