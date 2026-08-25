What is Kris about?

Kris is a community-driven meme coin on the Cronos blockchain focused on decentralized growth and grassroots engagement. The project avoids paid promotions, influencer-driven marketing, and centralized control. Instead, it emphasizes organic expansion through community-led initiatives and utility-based rewards.

What makes Kris unique?

Kris operates without venture capital involvement and prioritizes community participation over centralized ownership. It offers unique features such as Social Engagement Quests, free development tools, an Accelerator Program, Holder Utilities, and ERC404 implementation to enhance liquidity and utility access.

What can Kris be used for?

Kris can be used for Social Engagement Quests, accessing free development tools like NFT generators and bots, participating in the Accelerator Program, utilizing Holder Utilities such as sniping bots and market analytics, and benefiting from ERC404 implementation for enhanced liquidity and utility access.

What is the current price of Kris?

Kris (KRIS) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -5.53% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Kris play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Meme,Cronos Ecosystem sector, KRIS often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is KRIS being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, KRIS recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Kris?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of KRIS?

Kris currently holds market rank #7502 with a market capitalization of ₦24979186.563194267480000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Kris performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of -5.53% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Kris compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Meme,Cronos Ecosystem segment, KRIS demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.