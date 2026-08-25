Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Krex price today is 0 USD.KREX market cap is 95,348 USD. Track real-time KREX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Krex price today is 0 USD.KREX market cap is 95,348 USD. Track real-time KREX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About KREX

KREX Price Info

What is KREX

KREX Whitepaper

KREX Official Website

KREX Tokenomics

KREX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Krex Logo

Krex Price (KREX)

Unlisted

1 KREX to USD Live Price:

$0.00000454
$0.00000454$0.00000454
-0.37%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Krex (KREX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:43:10 (UTC+8)

Krex Price Today

The live Krex (KREX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current KREX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KREX.

Krex currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 95,348, with a circulating supply of 21.00B KREX. During the last 24 hours, KREX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KREX moved -4.70% in the last hour and -7.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Krex (KREX) Market Information

$ 95.35K
$ 95.35K$ 95.35K

--
----

$ 95.35K
$ 95.35K$ 95.35K

21.00B
21.00B 21.00B

21,000,000,000.0
21,000,000,000.0 21,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Krex is $ 95.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KREX is 21.00B, with a total supply of 21000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 95.35K.

Krex Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-4.70%

-0.45%

-7.61%

-7.61%

Price Prediction for Krex

Krex (KREX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KREX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Krex (KREX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Krex could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Krex will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KREX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Krex Price Prediction.

What is Krex (KREX)

The Krex Project is a groundbreaking fusion of storytelling, cryptocurrency, and advanced blockchain technology, designed to revolutionize the way we view digital ecosystems. At its core, it blends a vibrant fictional narrative with real-world crypto innovation, creating a unique and engaging platform for investors and enthusiasts alike.

Key Highlights:

The Visionary Leader – Krex: Krex, a half-human, half-reptile cryptographer, is the central figure of this project. His mission? To secure the Kaspa blockchain while empowering the crypto community through innovation, inclusivity, and unparalleled opportunities.

KREX Token: The project is anchored by the KREX Token, a revolutionary asset built on the KRC-20 network.

It offers not just wealth-building opportunities but also unique perks like digital superpowers, exclusive club memberships, and access to special features on the Kasparex platform. Kasparex Ecosystem: A hub for creativity and growth, Kasparex.com is the ultimate platform for:

Launching new tokens tied to the ongoing story. Supporting community-driven initiatives. Offering tools for project creation and collaboration. Dynamic Narrative: The project introduces a story-driven approach where every token, character, and feature is part of a larger narrative called "Krex's Chronicles". Investors not only benefit financially but also become part of an evolving tale within Kaspaland, making the experience immersive and rewarding.

XEN-B Club: An exclusive group for the most loyal and high-net-worth investors, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and access to premium features, airdrops, and decision-making in the Kasparex ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Krex

What is Krex about?

The Krex Project is a groundbreaking fusion of storytelling, cryptocurrency, and advanced blockchain technology, designed to revolutionize the way we view digital ecosystems. At its core, it blends a vibrant fictional narrative with real-world crypto innovation, creating a unique and engaging platform for investors and enthusiasts alike.

What makes Krex unique?

Krex is anchored by the KREX Token, a revolutionary asset built on the KRC-20 network. It offers not just wealth-building opportunities but also unique perks like digital superpowers, exclusive club memberships, and access to special features on the Kasparex platform. The project introduces a story-driven approach where every token, character, and feature is part of a larger narrative called "Krex's Chronicles".

What's the history of Krex?

Krex, a half-human, half-reptile cryptographer, is the central figure of this project. His mission is to secure the Kaspa blockchain while empowering the crypto community through innovation, inclusivity, and unparalleled opportunities.

What's next for Krex?

Kasparex.com is the ultimate platform for launching new tokens tied to the ongoing story, supporting community-driven initiatives, and offering tools for project creation and collaboration. The XEN-B Club, an exclusive group for the most loyal and high-net-worth investors, offers unparalleled networking opportunities and access to premium features, airdrops, and decision-making in the Kasparex ecosystem.

What can Krex be used for?

Krex can be used for wealth-building opportunities, accessing digital superpowers, exclusive club memberships, and special features on the Kasparex platform. It also allows investors to become part of an evolving narrative within Kaspaland, making the experience immersive and rewarding.

Which blockchain network does Krex run on?

Krex operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of KREX?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -0.45% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Krex belong to?

Krex falls under the Meme,Frog-Themed,AI Meme,Kaspa Ecosystem,Mascot-Themed category. This classification helps investors compare KREX with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Krex?

Its market capitalization is ₦129486801.33892119584000, placing the asset at rank #5518. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of KREX is currently circulating?

There are 21000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Krex today?

Over the past day, KREX generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Krex fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Krex

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:43:10 (UTC+8)

Krex (KREX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Krex

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$3.4999
$3.4999$3.4999

+3,399.90%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7149
$0.7149$0.7149

+93.73%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.0518
$3.0518$3.0518

-23.70%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5200
$0.5200$0.5200

+2.40%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$3.4999
$3.4999$3.4999

+3,399.90%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7149
$0.7149$0.7149

+93.73%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.065336
$0.065336$0.065336

+76.45%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.21912
$0.21912$0.21912

+23.26%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.042281
$0.042281$0.042281

+16.73%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage