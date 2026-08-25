Krex Price (KREX)
The live Krex (KREX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current KREX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KREX.
Krex currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 95,348, with a circulating supply of 21.00B KREX. During the last 24 hours, KREX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, KREX moved -4.70% in the last hour and -7.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Krex is $ 95.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KREX is 21.00B, with a total supply of 21000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 95.35K.
-4.70%
-0.45%
-7.61%
-7.61%
In 2040, the price of Krex could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The Krex Project is a groundbreaking fusion of storytelling, cryptocurrency, and advanced blockchain technology, designed to revolutionize the way we view digital ecosystems. At its core, it blends a vibrant fictional narrative with real-world crypto innovation, creating a unique and engaging platform for investors and enthusiasts alike.
Key Highlights:
The Visionary Leader – Krex: Krex, a half-human, half-reptile cryptographer, is the central figure of this project. His mission? To secure the Kaspa blockchain while empowering the crypto community through innovation, inclusivity, and unparalleled opportunities.
KREX Token: The project is anchored by the KREX Token, a revolutionary asset built on the KRC-20 network.
It offers not just wealth-building opportunities but also unique perks like digital superpowers, exclusive club memberships, and access to special features on the Kasparex platform. Kasparex Ecosystem: A hub for creativity and growth, Kasparex.com is the ultimate platform for:
Launching new tokens tied to the ongoing story. Supporting community-driven initiatives. Offering tools for project creation and collaboration. Dynamic Narrative: The project introduces a story-driven approach where every token, character, and feature is part of a larger narrative called "Krex's Chronicles". Investors not only benefit financially but also become part of an evolving tale within Kaspaland, making the experience immersive and rewarding.
XEN-B Club: An exclusive group for the most loyal and high-net-worth investors, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and access to premium features, airdrops, and decision-making in the Kasparex ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Krex about?
The Krex Project is a groundbreaking fusion of storytelling, cryptocurrency, and advanced blockchain technology, designed to revolutionize the way we view digital ecosystems. At its core, it blends a vibrant fictional narrative with real-world crypto innovation, creating a unique and engaging platform for investors and enthusiasts alike.
What makes Krex unique?
Krex is anchored by the KREX Token, a revolutionary asset built on the KRC-20 network. It offers not just wealth-building opportunities but also unique perks like digital superpowers, exclusive club memberships, and access to special features on the Kasparex platform. The project introduces a story-driven approach where every token, character, and feature is part of a larger narrative called "Krex's Chronicles".
What's the history of Krex?
Krex, a half-human, half-reptile cryptographer, is the central figure of this project. His mission is to secure the Kaspa blockchain while empowering the crypto community through innovation, inclusivity, and unparalleled opportunities.
What's next for Krex?
Kasparex.com is the ultimate platform for launching new tokens tied to the ongoing story, supporting community-driven initiatives, and offering tools for project creation and collaboration. The XEN-B Club, an exclusive group for the most loyal and high-net-worth investors, offers unparalleled networking opportunities and access to premium features, airdrops, and decision-making in the Kasparex ecosystem.
What can Krex be used for?
Krex can be used for wealth-building opportunities, accessing digital superpowers, exclusive club memberships, and special features on the Kasparex platform. It also allows investors to become part of an evolving narrative within Kaspaland, making the experience immersive and rewarding.
Which blockchain network does Krex run on?
Krex operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of KREX?
The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -0.45% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does Krex belong to?
Krex falls under the Meme,Frog-Themed,AI Meme,Kaspa Ecosystem,Mascot-Themed category. This classification helps investors compare KREX with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of Krex?
Its market capitalization is ₦129486801.33892119584000, placing the asset at rank #5518. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of KREX is currently circulating?
There are 21000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for Krex today?
Over the past day, KREX generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, Krex fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
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