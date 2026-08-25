KONDUX Price Today

The live KONDUX (KNDX) price today is $ 0, with a 1.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current KNDX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KNDX.

KONDUX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 725,021, with a circulating supply of 933.41M KNDX. During the last 24 hours, KNDX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.187098, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KNDX moved -0.16% in the last hour and +36.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.24K.

KONDUX (KNDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 725.02K$ 725.02K $ 725.02K Volume (24H) $ 1.24K$ 1.24K $ 1.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 732.79K$ 732.79K $ 732.79K Circulation Supply 933.41M 933.41M 933.41M Total Supply 943,410,209.0 943,410,209.0 943,410,209.0

The current Market Cap of KONDUX is $ 725.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.24K. The circulating supply of KNDX is 933.41M, with a total supply of 943410209.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 732.79K.