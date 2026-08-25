Konan of Kaspa Price (KONAN)
The live Konan of Kaspa (KONAN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KONAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KONAN.
Konan of Kaspa currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 244,936, with a circulating supply of 287.00B KONAN. During the last 24 hours, KONAN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, KONAN moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Konan of Kaspa is $ 244.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KONAN is 287.00B, with a total supply of 287000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 244.94K.
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In 2040, the price of Konan of Kaspa could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
$KONAN of Kaspa: The Dog and Hero of Kaspa
$KONAN of Kaspa is a unique memecoin created in honor of a heroic military dog who has been recognized by world leaders for his extraordinary missions. This token goes beyond traditional cryptocurrency by embodying the values of loyalty, unity, and world peace, with the mission of positively impacting communities across the globe.
What sets $KONAN of Kaspa apart is its 100% Fair Launch and community-driven approach. From day one, the project was designed to ensure equal access for everyone, with no pre-sales, team allocations, or special advantages. The community is at the heart of $KONAN of Kaspa, making all decisions through decentralized governance. This fair and transparent model ensures that every holder is a vital part of the project’s success.
Running on the Kaspa Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain, $KONAN benefits from fast, secure, and scalable transactions, while staying true to the principles of decentralization. Kaspa’s PoW system guarantees that the network is highly secure and energy-efficient, while enabling a trustless environment where users can engage without intermediaries. This technological foundation allows $KONAN to focus on growth, innovation, and the well-being of its global community.
More than a financial tool, $KONAN of Kaspa is a symbol of collective strength, inspired by the loyalty and heroism of the dog who stands at its core. The project envisions uniting people across the world, fostering a spirit of collaboration and promoting global peace. As $KONAN of Kaspa grows, it aims to use its platform to drive meaningful change and inspire others to do the same, creating a better world for all.
With a focus on transparency, community involvement, and technological innovation, $KONAN of Kaspa is positioned to not only thrive in the blockchain space but to make a lasting positive impact on a global scale.
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What is Konan of Kaspa about?
Konan of Kaspa is a unique memecoin created in honor of a heroic military dog who has been recognized by world leaders for his extraordinary missions. This token goes beyond traditional cryptocurrency by embodying the values of loyalty, unity, and world peace, with the mission of positively impacting communities across the globe.
What makes Konan of Kaspa unique?
What sets Konan of Kaspa apart is its 100% Fair Launch and community-driven approach. From day one, the project was designed to ensure equal access for everyone, with no pre-sales, team allocations, or special advantages. The community is at the heart of Konan of Kaspa, making all decisions through decentralized governance. This fair and transparent model ensures that every holder is a vital part of the project’s success.
What's the history of Konan of Kaspa?
Running on the Kaspa Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain, Konan benefits from fast, secure, and scalable transactions, while staying true to the principles of decentralization. Kaspa’s PoW system guarantees that the network is highly secure and energy-efficient, while enabling a trustless environment where users can engage without intermediaries. This technological foundation allows Konan to focus on growth, innovation, and the well-being of its global community.
What's next for Konan of Kaspa?
With a focus on transparency, community involvement, and technological innovation, Konan of Kaspa is positioned to not only thrive in the blockchain space but to make a lasting positive impact on a global scale.
What can Konan of Kaspa be used for?
More than a financial tool, Konan of Kaspa is a symbol of collective strength, inspired by the loyalty and heroism of the dog who stands at its core. The project envisions uniting people across the world, fostering a spirit of collaboration and promoting global peace. As Konan of Kaspa grows, it aims to use its platform to drive meaningful change and inspire others to do the same, creating a better world for all.
What is today's price of Konan of Kaspa (KONAN)?
The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of KONAN are in circulation?
The circulating supply of KONAN is 287000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own Konan of Kaspa?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of KONAN across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of Konan of Kaspa today?
The market capitalization stands at ₦332633921.76815457088000, positioning Konan of Kaspa at rank #3948 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is KONAN being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of Konan of Kaspa?
The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Meme,Dog-Themed,Kaspa Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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