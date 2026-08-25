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The live Konan of Kaspa price today is 0 USD.KONAN market cap is 244,936 USD. Track real-time KONAN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Konan of Kaspa price today is 0 USD.KONAN market cap is 244,936 USD. Track real-time KONAN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Konan of Kaspa Logo

Konan of Kaspa Price (KONAN)

Unlisted

1 KONAN to USD Live Price:

$0.000000853434
$0.000000853434$0.000000853434
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Konan of Kaspa (KONAN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:42:09 (UTC+8)

Konan of Kaspa Price Today

The live Konan of Kaspa (KONAN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KONAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KONAN.

Konan of Kaspa currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 244,936, with a circulating supply of 287.00B KONAN. During the last 24 hours, KONAN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KONAN moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Konan of Kaspa (KONAN) Market Information

$ 244.94K
$ 244.94K$ 244.94K

--
----

$ 244.94K
$ 244.94K$ 244.94K

287.00B
287.00B 287.00B

287,000,000,000.0
287,000,000,000.0 287,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Konan of Kaspa is $ 244.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KONAN is 287.00B, with a total supply of 287000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 244.94K.

Konan of Kaspa Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Konan of Kaspa

Konan of Kaspa (KONAN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KONAN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Konan of Kaspa (KONAN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Konan of Kaspa could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Konan of Kaspa will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KONAN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Konan of Kaspa Price Prediction.

What is Konan of Kaspa (KONAN)

$KONAN of Kaspa: The Dog and Hero of Kaspa

$KONAN of Kaspa is a unique memecoin created in honor of a heroic military dog who has been recognized by world leaders for his extraordinary missions. This token goes beyond traditional cryptocurrency by embodying the values of loyalty, unity, and world peace, with the mission of positively impacting communities across the globe.

What sets $KONAN of Kaspa apart is its 100% Fair Launch and community-driven approach. From day one, the project was designed to ensure equal access for everyone, with no pre-sales, team allocations, or special advantages. The community is at the heart of $KONAN of Kaspa, making all decisions through decentralized governance. This fair and transparent model ensures that every holder is a vital part of the project’s success.

Running on the Kaspa Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain, $KONAN benefits from fast, secure, and scalable transactions, while staying true to the principles of decentralization. Kaspa’s PoW system guarantees that the network is highly secure and energy-efficient, while enabling a trustless environment where users can engage without intermediaries. This technological foundation allows $KONAN to focus on growth, innovation, and the well-being of its global community.

More than a financial tool, $KONAN of Kaspa is a symbol of collective strength, inspired by the loyalty and heroism of the dog who stands at its core. The project envisions uniting people across the world, fostering a spirit of collaboration and promoting global peace. As $KONAN of Kaspa grows, it aims to use its platform to drive meaningful change and inspire others to do the same, creating a better world for all.

With a focus on transparency, community involvement, and technological innovation, $KONAN of Kaspa is positioned to not only thrive in the blockchain space but to make a lasting positive impact on a global scale.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Konan of Kaspa (KONAN) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Dog-ThemedKaspa EcosystemMeme

About Konan of Kaspa

What is Konan of Kaspa about?

Konan of Kaspa is a unique memecoin created in honor of a heroic military dog who has been recognized by world leaders for his extraordinary missions. This token goes beyond traditional cryptocurrency by embodying the values of loyalty, unity, and world peace, with the mission of positively impacting communities across the globe.

What makes Konan of Kaspa unique?

What sets Konan of Kaspa apart is its 100% Fair Launch and community-driven approach. From day one, the project was designed to ensure equal access for everyone, with no pre-sales, team allocations, or special advantages. The community is at the heart of Konan of Kaspa, making all decisions through decentralized governance. This fair and transparent model ensures that every holder is a vital part of the project’s success.

What's the history of Konan of Kaspa?

Running on the Kaspa Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain, Konan benefits from fast, secure, and scalable transactions, while staying true to the principles of decentralization. Kaspa’s PoW system guarantees that the network is highly secure and energy-efficient, while enabling a trustless environment where users can engage without intermediaries. This technological foundation allows Konan to focus on growth, innovation, and the well-being of its global community.

What's next for Konan of Kaspa?

With a focus on transparency, community involvement, and technological innovation, Konan of Kaspa is positioned to not only thrive in the blockchain space but to make a lasting positive impact on a global scale.

What can Konan of Kaspa be used for?

More than a financial tool, Konan of Kaspa is a symbol of collective strength, inspired by the loyalty and heroism of the dog who stands at its core. The project envisions uniting people across the world, fostering a spirit of collaboration and promoting global peace. As Konan of Kaspa grows, it aims to use its platform to drive meaningful change and inspire others to do the same, creating a better world for all.

What is today's price of Konan of Kaspa (KONAN)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of KONAN are in circulation?

The circulating supply of KONAN is 287000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Konan of Kaspa?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of KONAN across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Konan of Kaspa today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦332633921.76815457088000, positioning Konan of Kaspa at rank #3948 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is KONAN being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Konan of Kaspa?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Meme,Dog-Themed,Kaspa Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Konan of Kaspa

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:42:09 (UTC+8)

Konan of Kaspa (KONAN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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