KONA Price Today

The live KONA (KONA) price today is $ 16.91, with a 9.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current KONA to USD conversion rate is $ 16.91 per KONA.

KONA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 292,027, with a circulating supply of 17.28K KONA. During the last 24 hours, KONA traded between $ 15.05 (low) and $ 17.64 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 109.49, while the all-time low was $ 3.97.

In short-term performance, KONA moved -0.37% in the last hour and +103.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.04K.

KONA (KONA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 292.03K$ 292.03K $ 292.03K Volume (24H) $ 7.04K$ 7.04K $ 7.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 292.03K$ 292.03K $ 292.03K Circulation Supply 17.28K 17.28K 17.28K Total Supply 17,282.73930441548 17,282.73930441548 17,282.73930441548

The current Market Cap of KONA is $ 292.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.04K. The circulating supply of KONA is 17.28K, with a total supply of 17282.73930441548. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 292.03K.