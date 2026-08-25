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The live KONA price today is 16.91 USD.KONA market cap is 292,027 USD. Track real-time KONA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live KONA price today is 16.91 USD.KONA market cap is 292,027 USD. Track real-time KONA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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KONA Price Info

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KONA Price (KONA)

Unlisted

1 KONA to USD Live Price:

$16.56
$16.56$16.56
+0.08%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
KONA (KONA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:42:00 (UTC+8)

KONA Price Today

The live KONA (KONA) price today is $ 16.91, with a 9.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current KONA to USD conversion rate is $ 16.91 per KONA.

KONA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 292,027, with a circulating supply of 17.28K KONA. During the last 24 hours, KONA traded between $ 15.05 (low) and $ 17.64 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 109.49, while the all-time low was $ 3.97.

In short-term performance, KONA moved -0.37% in the last hour and +103.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.04K.

KONA (KONA) Market Information

$ 292.03K
$ 292.03K$ 292.03K

$ 7.04K
$ 7.04K$ 7.04K

$ 292.03K
$ 292.03K$ 292.03K

17.28K
17.28K 17.28K

17,282.73930441548
17,282.73930441548 17,282.73930441548

The current Market Cap of KONA is $ 292.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.04K. The circulating supply of KONA is 17.28K, with a total supply of 17282.73930441548. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 292.03K.

KONA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 15.05
$ 15.05$ 15.05
24H Low
$ 17.64
$ 17.64$ 17.64
24H High

$ 15.05
$ 15.05$ 15.05

$ 17.64
$ 17.64$ 17.64

$ 109.49
$ 109.49$ 109.49

$ 3.97
$ 3.97$ 3.97

-0.37%

+9.84%

+103.23%

+103.23%

Price Prediction for KONA

KONA (KONA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KONA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
KONA (KONA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of KONA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price KONA will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KONA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking KONA Price Prediction.

What is KONA (KONA)

Kona is a leading DeFi project on Abstract, focused on bringing trading, lending, and yield primitives to the consumer chain.

The Kona app is powered by the KONA token, which has a variety of use cases on the platform. First, KONA can be staked to earn stablecoin yield from fees generated on the Kona app. Second, KONA can be locked in a vote escrow-style system to direct the distribution of Kona Points to liquidity providers on the Kona app. Finally, KONA is partially burned from fees generated on the Kona app.

Kona is built by the KittyPunch team, who has created the leading DeFi infrastructure on the Flow blockchain.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About KONA

What is today's price of KONA (KONA)?

The live price is ₦22964.5279464819128000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 9.83%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of KONA are in circulation?

The circulating supply of KONA is 17282.73930441548, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own KONA?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of KONA across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of KONA today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦396585582.65093279416000, positioning KONA at rank #4110 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is KONA being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of KONA?

The recent price movement of 9.83% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Centralized Exchange (CEX) Token,Abstract Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KONA

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:42:00 (UTC+8)

KONA (KONA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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