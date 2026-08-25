kolscan Price Today

The live kolscan (KOLSCAN) price today is $ 0, with a 4.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current KOLSCAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KOLSCAN.

kolscan currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 123,117, with a circulating supply of 965.02M KOLSCAN. During the last 24 hours, KOLSCAN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0057757, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KOLSCAN moved -0.90% in the last hour and +15.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 413.87.

kolscan (KOLSCAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 123.12K$ 123.12K $ 123.12K Volume (24H) $ 413.87$ 413.87 $ 413.87 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 123.12K$ 123.12K $ 123.12K Circulation Supply 965.02M 965.02M 965.02M Total Supply 965,022,592.836677 965,022,592.836677 965,022,592.836677

The current Market Cap of kolscan is $ 123.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 413.87. The circulating supply of KOLSCAN is 965.02M, with a total supply of 965022592.836677. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 123.12K.