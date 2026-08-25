KOLS Price Today

The live KOLS (KOLS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KOLS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KOLS.

KOLS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 52,899, with a circulating supply of 999.99M KOLS. During the last 24 hours, KOLS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KOLS moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

KOLS (KOLS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 52.90K$ 52.90K $ 52.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 52.90K$ 52.90K $ 52.90K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,990,401.869501 999,990,401.869501 999,990,401.869501

The current Market Cap of KOLS is $ 52.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KOLS is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999990401.869501. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.90K.