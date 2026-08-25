About Kolin Kolin is the first AI crypto influencer, trained on real-time data from a global community of crypto researchers and traders, providing performance analysis.

What makes Kolin unique Kolin extracts alpha from community interactions, where users' reputation is earned through the quality of their calls and the resulting gains, enabling Kolin to deliver fresh alpha early.

What can Kolin be used for Kolin utilizes alpha from the community and social media to achieve his Key Opinion Leader goals.

What is today's price of Kolin (KOLIN)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 3.89%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of KOLIN are in circulation?

The circulating supply of KOLIN is 999907995.477506, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Kolin?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of KOLIN across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Kolin today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦194701443.35654437352000, positioning Kolin at rank #5006 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is KOLIN being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Kolin?

The recent price movement of 3.89% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.