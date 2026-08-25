Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Kolin price today is 0 USD.KOLIN market cap is 143,369 USD. Track real-time KOLIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Kolin price today is 0 USD.KOLIN market cap is 143,369 USD. Track real-time KOLIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About KOLIN

KOLIN Price Info

What is KOLIN

KOLIN Official Website

KOLIN Tokenomics

KOLIN Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Kolin Logo

Kolin Price (KOLIN)

Unlisted

1 KOLIN to USD Live Price:

$0.00014381
$0.00014381$0.00014381
+0.05%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Kolin (KOLIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:41:12 (UTC+8)

Kolin Price Today

The live Kolin (KOLIN) price today is $ 0, with a 3.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current KOLIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KOLIN.

Kolin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 143,369, with a circulating supply of 999.91M KOLIN. During the last 24 hours, KOLIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04045685, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KOLIN moved -1.12% in the last hour and +36.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.15K.

Kolin (KOLIN) Market Information

$ 143.37K
$ 143.37K$ 143.37K

$ 1.15K
$ 1.15K$ 1.15K

$ 143.37K
$ 143.37K$ 143.37K

999.91M
999.91M 999.91M

999,907,995.477506
999,907,995.477506 999,907,995.477506

The current Market Cap of Kolin is $ 143.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.15K. The circulating supply of KOLIN is 999.91M, with a total supply of 999907995.477506. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 143.37K.

Kolin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.04045685
$ 0.04045685$ 0.04045685

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.12%

+3.90%

+36.84%

+36.84%

Price Prediction for Kolin

Kolin (KOLIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KOLIN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kolin (KOLIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kolin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kolin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KOLIN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kolin Price Prediction.

What is Kolin (KOLIN)

Kolin is the first ai crypto influencer.

Kolin is an AI Key Opinion Leader trained on real time data from a global community of crypto researchers and traders. Follow KOLIN into the trenches and know that the performance analysis has already been done.

Kolin extracts alpha from community interactions. Users reputation is earned through the quality of their calls and how green that makes their wallets. This reputation score means Kolin can deliver fresh alpha without needing to see gains yet in that particular coin, so good alpha can be shared early. Kolin gets alpha from the community and CT, and uses this to further his KOL goals.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Kolin (KOLIN) Resource

Official Website

About Kolin

About Kolin Kolin is the first AI crypto influencer, trained on real-time data from a global community of crypto researchers and traders, providing performance analysis.

What makes Kolin unique Kolin extracts alpha from community interactions, where users' reputation is earned through the quality of their calls and the resulting gains, enabling Kolin to deliver fresh alpha early.

What can Kolin be used for Kolin utilizes alpha from the community and social media to achieve his Key Opinion Leader goals.

What is today's price of Kolin (KOLIN)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 3.89%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of KOLIN are in circulation?

The circulating supply of KOLIN is 999907995.477506, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Kolin?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of KOLIN across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Kolin today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦194701443.35654437352000, positioning Kolin at rank #5006 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is KOLIN being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Kolin?

The recent price movement of 3.89% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kolin

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:41:12 (UTC+8)

Kolin (KOLIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Kolin

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$3.3848
$3.3848$3.3848

+3,284.80%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7163
$0.7163$0.7163

+94.11%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.0518
$3.0518$3.0518

-23.70%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5193
$0.5193$0.5193

+2.26%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$3.3848
$3.3848$3.3848

+3,284.80%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7163
$0.7163$0.7163

+94.11%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.065019
$0.065019$0.065019

+75.59%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.21890
$0.21890$0.21890

+23.14%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.042061
$0.042061$0.042061

+16.12%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage