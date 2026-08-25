KoKoK The Roach Price Today

The live KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) price today is $ 0.00104224, with a 11.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current KOKOK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00104224 per KOKOK.

KoKoK The Roach currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 208,443, with a circulating supply of 200.00M KOKOK. During the last 24 hours, KOKOK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00105747 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.203302, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KOKOK moved -1.08% in the last hour and +23.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.82K.

KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 208.44K$ 208.44K $ 208.44K Volume (24H) $ 1.82K$ 1.82K $ 1.82K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 208.44K$ 208.44K $ 208.44K Circulation Supply 200.00M 200.00M 200.00M Total Supply 199,997,909.13 199,997,909.13 199,997,909.13

The current Market Cap of KoKoK The Roach is $ 208.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.82K. The circulating supply of KOKOK is 200.00M, with a total supply of 199997909.13. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 208.44K.