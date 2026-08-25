Koi Price Today

The live Koi (KOI) price today is $ 0, with a 3.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current KOI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KOI.

Koi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 212,319, with a circulating supply of 500.00M KOI. During the last 24 hours, KOI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.091699, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KOI moved -5.05% in the last hour and +36.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 200.27.

Koi (KOI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 212.32K$ 212.32K $ 212.32K Volume (24H) $ 200.27$ 200.27 $ 200.27 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 424.64K$ 424.64K $ 424.64K Circulation Supply 500.00M 500.00M 500.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Koi is $ 212.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 200.27. The circulating supply of KOI is 500.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 424.64K.