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The live Koi price today is 0 USD.KOI market cap is 212,319 USD. Track real-time KOI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Koi price today is 0 USD.KOI market cap is 212,319 USD. Track real-time KOI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Koi Price (KOI)

Unlisted

1 KOI to USD Live Price:

$0.00042207
$0.00042207$0.00042207
-0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Koi (KOI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:40:44 (UTC+8)

Koi Price Today

The live Koi (KOI) price today is $ 0, with a 3.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current KOI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KOI.

Koi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 212,319, with a circulating supply of 500.00M KOI. During the last 24 hours, KOI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.091699, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KOI moved -5.05% in the last hour and +36.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 200.27.

Koi (KOI) Market Information

$ 212.32K
$ 212.32K$ 212.32K

$ 200.27
$ 200.27$ 200.27

$ 424.64K
$ 424.64K$ 424.64K

500.00M
500.00M 500.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Koi is $ 212.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 200.27. The circulating supply of KOI is 500.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 424.64K.

Koi Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.091699
$ 0.091699$ 0.091699

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-5.05%

-3.48%

+36.97%

+36.97%

Price Prediction for Koi

Koi (KOI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KOI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Koi (KOI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Koi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Koi will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KOI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Koi Price Prediction.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Koi (KOI) Resource

Official Website

About Koi

What is the live value of Koi today?

Today, Koi trades at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -3.48% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is KOI right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does Koi have today?

Koi holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has KOI traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₦ and ₦. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for KOI?

A total of ₦-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret Koi's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Ethereum Ecosystem,ZkSync Ecosystem asset built on --, KOI's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Koi

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:40:44 (UTC+8)

Koi (KOI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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