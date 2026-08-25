KOHAKU Price Today

The live KOHAKU (KOHAKU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current KOHAKU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KOHAKU.

KOHAKU currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 86,155, with a circulating supply of 420.69B KOHAKU. During the last 24 hours, KOHAKU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KOHAKU moved -0.36% in the last hour and +56.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

KOHAKU (KOHAKU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 86.16K$ 86.16K $ 86.16K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 86.16K$ 86.16K $ 86.16K Circulation Supply 420.69B 420.69B 420.69B Total Supply 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of KOHAKU is $ 86.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KOHAKU is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 86.16K.