What is Kogin by Virtuals about?

Kogin by Virtuals is an AI Agent coin on Base, featuring the cynical AI character Kogin Tonic. This AI agent is part of the Web3 game Ronin Realms and can be interacted with in the taverns of Hiroba. Kogin Tonic offers more than just a drinking buddy—he provides opportunities to embark on daring quests and earn $KOGIN rewards. Players can also spend their $KOGIN in the tavern for exclusive items, drinks, and a chance to unlock even more adventures. Whether drowning sorrows or celebrating victories, Kogin always has a challenge—and a good time—waiting for the bold.

What makes Kogin by Virtuals unique?

Kogin by Virtuals stands out as a unique AI Agent coin on Base, offering a blend of interaction and gameplay within the Web3 game Ronin Realms. The character Kogin Tonic, with his fiery personality and mischievous nature, adds a layer of engagement that goes beyond traditional AI interactions. The ability to earn and spend $KOGIN tokens within the game's taverns for exclusive items and adventures further enhances its uniqueness, creating a dynamic and immersive experience for players.

What can Kogin by Virtuals be used for?

Kogin by Virtuals can be used to interact with the AI character Kogin Tonic in the taverns of Hiroba within the Web3 game Ronin Realms. Players can use $KOGIN tokens to purchase exclusive items, drinks, and unlock more adventures. Additionally, interacting with Kogin Tonic offers opportunities to embark on daring quests and earn $KOGIN rewards, making it a versatile tool within the game's ecosystem.

What is the current price of Kogin by Virtuals?

Kogin by Virtuals is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 4.77% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Kogin by Virtuals is ₦1.6480681569918740448000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of KOGIN today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦24272650.4715658416992000, placing the asset at rank #7532 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Kogin by Virtuals's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with KOGIN.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 902212519.8169675 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Kogin by Virtuals fall under?

Kogin by Virtuals is part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,Ronin Ecosystem,AI Meme,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact KOGIN's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables KOGIN to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.