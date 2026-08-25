Kofi Aptos Price Today

The live Kofi Aptos (KAPT) price today is $ 0.605309, with a 2.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.605309 per KAPT.

Kofi Aptos currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 61,470, with a circulating supply of 101.56K KAPT. During the last 24 hours, KAPT traded between $ 0.601761 (low) and $ 0.624602 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.58, while the all-time low was $ 0.52924.

In short-term performance, KAPT moved -1.62% in the last hour and +7.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.12.

Kofi Aptos (KAPT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 61.47K$ 61.47K $ 61.47K Volume (24H) $ 11.12$ 11.12 $ 11.12 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 61.47K$ 61.47K $ 61.47K Circulation Supply 101.56K 101.56K 101.56K Total Supply 101,557.01281164 101,557.01281164 101,557.01281164

The current Market Cap of Kofi Aptos is $ 61.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.12. The circulating supply of KAPT is 101.56K, with a total supply of 101557.01281164. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 61.47K.