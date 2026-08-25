About Kobushi KOBUSHI is a community-driven memecoin inspired by Kobushi, the Japanese pygmy hippo at Ueno Zoo. It combines the viral power of meme tokens with real-world philanthropy—directing a portion of fees and community donations to support hippo conservation at Ueno Zoo. With transparent on-chain governance and a playful, animal-loving narrative, $KOBUSHI unites crypto enthusiasts and wildlife supporters.

What is the current price of Kobushi?

Kobushi is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Kobushi is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of KOBUSHI today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦23048006.9253624712376000, placing the asset at rank #7568 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Kobushi's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with KOBUSHI.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 420690000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Kobushi fall under?

Kobushi is part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact KOBUSHI's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables KOBUSHI to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.