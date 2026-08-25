KLEVA Price Today

The live KLEVA (KLEVA) price today is $ 0.091223, with a 0.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current KLEVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.091223 per KLEVA.

KLEVA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 6,287,083, with a circulating supply of 68.92M KLEVA. During the last 24 hours, KLEVA traded between $ 0.090914 (low) and $ 0.091226 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.504636, while the all-time low was $ 0.00489711.

In short-term performance, KLEVA moved -- in the last hour and +1,195.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.51.

KLEVA (KLEVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.29M$ 6.29M $ 6.29M Volume (24H) $ 6.51$ 6.51 $ 6.51 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.29M$ 6.29M $ 6.29M Circulation Supply 68.92M 68.92M 68.92M Total Supply 68,919,558.48180267 68,919,558.48180267 68,919,558.48180267

The current Market Cap of KLEVA is $ 6.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.51. The circulating supply of KLEVA is 68.92M, with a total supply of 68919558.48180267. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.29M.