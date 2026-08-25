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The live KLEVA price today is 0.091223 USD.KLEVA market cap is 6,287,083 USD. Track real-time KLEVA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live KLEVA price today is 0.091223 USD.KLEVA market cap is 6,287,083 USD. Track real-time KLEVA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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KLEVA Price Info

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KLEVA Tokenomics

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KLEVA Price (KLEVA)

Unlisted

1 KLEVA to USD Live Price:

$0.091223
$0.091223$0.091223
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
KLEVA (KLEVA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:38:49 (UTC+8)

KLEVA Price Today

The live KLEVA (KLEVA) price today is $ 0.091223, with a 0.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current KLEVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.091223 per KLEVA.

KLEVA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 6,287,083, with a circulating supply of 68.92M KLEVA. During the last 24 hours, KLEVA traded between $ 0.090914 (low) and $ 0.091226 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.504636, while the all-time low was $ 0.00489711.

In short-term performance, KLEVA moved -- in the last hour and +1,195.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.51.

KLEVA (KLEVA) Market Information

$ 6.29M
$ 6.29M$ 6.29M

$ 6.51
$ 6.51$ 6.51

$ 6.29M
$ 6.29M$ 6.29M

68.92M
68.92M 68.92M

68,919,558.48180267
68,919,558.48180267 68,919,558.48180267

The current Market Cap of KLEVA is $ 6.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.51. The circulating supply of KLEVA is 68.92M, with a total supply of 68919558.48180267. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.29M.

KLEVA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.090914
$ 0.090914$ 0.090914
24H Low
$ 0.091226
$ 0.091226$ 0.091226
24H High

$ 0.090914
$ 0.090914$ 0.090914

$ 0.091226
$ 0.091226$ 0.091226

$ 0.504636
$ 0.504636$ 0.504636

$ 0.00489711
$ 0.00489711$ 0.00489711

--

+0.94%

+1,195.56%

+1,195.56%

Price Prediction for KLEVA

KLEVA (KLEVA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KLEVA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
KLEVA (KLEVA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of KLEVA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price KLEVA will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KLEVA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking KLEVA Price Prediction.

What is KLEVA (KLEVA)

KLEVA is a pioneering DeFAI (Decentralized Finance with AI Agents) platform that offers secure, seamless, and user-friendly AI agent-driven financial services. It empowers users to autonomously generate economic returns by leveraging both tangible and intangible assets, without requiring deep crypto or DeFi expertise. Through intelligent AI agents, KLEVA simplifies asset management and opens new revenue streams, making decentralized finance accessible to everyone.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About KLEVA

What is the current price of KLEVA?

Trading at ₦123.88486888597986584000, KLEVA has shown a price movement of 0.94% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact KLEVA's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 68919558.48180267 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of KLEVA?

Its market capitalization is ₦8538136798.06926929464000, ranking #1466 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

KLEVA recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦123.46523321859589712000 and ₦123.88894301867291408000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does KLEVA fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Kaia Ecosystem,DeFAI category?

As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Kaia Ecosystem,DeFAI token, KLEVA competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KLEVA

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:38:49 (UTC+8)

KLEVA (KLEVA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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