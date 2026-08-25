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The live Kizuna price today is 0 USD.KIZUNA market cap is 633,876 USD. Track real-time KIZUNA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Kizuna price today is 0 USD.KIZUNA market cap is 633,876 USD. Track real-time KIZUNA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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KIZUNA Price Info

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Kizuna Price (KIZUNA)

Unlisted

1 KIZUNA to USD Live Price:

$0.000000000630834
$0.000000000630834$0.000000000630834
+2.71%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Kizuna (KIZUNA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:38:20 (UTC+8)

Kizuna Price Today

The live Kizuna (KIZUNA) price today is $ 0, with a 7.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIZUNA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KIZUNA.

Kizuna currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 633,876, with a circulating supply of 960.93T KIZUNA. During the last 24 hours, KIZUNA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KIZUNA moved -0.20% in the last hour and +55.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kizuna (KIZUNA) Market Information

$ 633.88K
$ 633.88K$ 633.88K

--
----

$ 659,644,972,262.56T
$ 659,644,972,262.56T$ 659,644,972,262.56T

960.93T
960.93T 960.93T

960,934,712,324,249.0
960,934,712,324,249.0 960,934,712,324,249.0

The current Market Cap of Kizuna is $ 633.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KIZUNA is 960.93T, with a total supply of 960934712324249.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 659,644,972,262.56T.

Kizuna Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.20%

+7.36%

+55.52%

+55.52%

Price Prediction for Kizuna

Kizuna (KIZUNA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KIZUNA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kizuna (KIZUNA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kizuna could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kizuna will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KIZUNA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kizuna Price Prediction.

What is Kizuna (KIZUNA)

At the heart of the crypto revolution lies the essence of Kizuna. Embracing deep-rooted connections, mutual respect, and unwavering trust, the Kizuna spirit fosters a collaborative and supportive community where every member thrives. Together, we’re more than just a network of transactions; we’re a tapestry of relationships, building a brighter future on the foundations of the past. As a holder of the Kizuna token, you are part of something extraordinary - a decentralized and autonomous perpetual community built upon the principles of unity, self-actualization, and collective self-accountability. At its heart lies the idea of Kizuna, the powerful bond that connects us all, just like the thread that weaves together the feathers of the crane. Our vision is simple yet profound: to bring together individuals from diverse backgrounds and unite them under a common goal – the pursuit of shared prosperity and success. We reject hierarchies and centralized control, instead choosing to empower each member to become a vital part of our growing community.

To achieve this, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to decentralization and autonomy. Each holder has a crucial role to play in shaping the future of Kizuna. Whether it's contributing your skills, sharing knowledge, or simply lending your voice to discussions, every action counts towards strengthening our bond and propelling us forward.

As we embark on this journey, let us remember the wisdom of our predecessors, especially Ryoshi, who demonstrated how community building can thrive without a single leader or central authority. By upholding values such as mutual support, personal responsibility, and continuous improvement, we ensure that Kizuna remains sustainable and resilient. Kizuna forever!

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About Kizuna

What is Kizuna about?

At the heart of the crypto revolution lies the essence of Kizuna. Embracing deep-rooted connections, mutual respect, and unwavering trust, the Kizuna spirit fosters a collaborative and supportive community where every member thrives. Together, we’re more than just a network of transactions; we’re a tapestry of relationships, building a brighter future on the foundations of the past.

What makes Kizuna unique?

As a holder of the Kizuna token, you are part of something extraordinary - a decentralized and autonomous perpetual community built upon the principles of unity, self-actualization, and collective self-accountability. At its heart lies the idea of Kizuna, the powerful bond that connects us all, just like the thread that weaves together the feathers of the crane.

What's the history of Kizuna?

Our vision is simple yet profound: to bring together individuals from diverse backgrounds and unite them under a common goal – the pursuit of shared prosperity and success. We reject hierarchies and centralized control, instead choosing to empower each member to become a vital part of our growing community.

What's next for Kizuna?

To achieve this, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to decentralization and autonomy. Each holder has a crucial role to play in shaping the future of Kizuna. Whether it's contributing your skills, sharing knowledge, or simply lending your voice to discussions, every action counts towards strengthening our bond and propelling us forward.

What can Kizuna be used for?

As we embark on this journey, let us remember the wisdom of our predecessors, especially Ryoshi, who demonstrated how community building can thrive without a single leader or central authority. By upholding values such as mutual support, personal responsibility, and continuous improvement, we ensure that Kizuna remains sustainable and resilient. Kizuna forever!

What is Kizuna trading right now?

Current price: ₦, with a price movement of 7.35% over the last 24 hours.

Is KIZUNA attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Meme peers.

How liquid is the Kizuna market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about KIZUNA?

With 960934712324249.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Kizuna compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦ and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Kizuna being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Kizuna's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kizuna

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:38:20 (UTC+8)

Kizuna (KIZUNA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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