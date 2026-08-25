Kiyomasa Price Today

The live Kiyomasa (清正) price today is $ 0, with a 6.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current 清正 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 清正.

Kiyomasa currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,200, with a circulating supply of 997.93M 清正. During the last 24 hours, 清正 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00154093, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 清正 moved -1.26% in the last hour and +34.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kiyomasa (清正) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.20K$ 34.20K $ 34.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.20K$ 34.20K $ 34.20K Circulation Supply 997.93M 997.93M 997.93M Total Supply 997,926,806.11074 997,926,806.11074 997,926,806.11074

The current Market Cap of Kiyomasa is $ 34.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 清正 is 997.93M, with a total supply of 997926806.11074. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.20K.