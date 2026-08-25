What is KittyMineCoin about?

KittyMineCoin ($KMC) is a layer-1 digital currency implemented through a shared chat log common in many modern video games. It uses a syntax specific to the Minecraft chat log for retrieving transactions and blocks that players hash.

What makes KittyMineCoin unique?

KittyMineCoin is unique because it consumes only 1Mb of RAM, generating trivial energy cost. The program itself is only half a megabyte and can run endlessly on any PC capable of running Java 8 and Minecraft for 146 years, given it can store 1Tb of information on the drive after this period. It has been designed so players may utilize a new method that packs away the ledger before the file becomes too large, ensuring fast sync times. The base algorithm generates a consensus hash from all core mechanisms, keeping sync times fast. For example, once one million players are added to an in-game layer-1 KMCoin-driven ledger, the max download size for a sync between blocks (30sec) would be roughly 330Mb. Players do not have to download the entire ledger, as previous information is sufficient for encompassing the immutability of the entire chain. KMCoin is a new approach to creating in-game wealth at the discretion of a community opposed to a central operator. The system ensures all players own their private information and does not break any game End User License Agreements. It is robust, fast, and portable to other games with a chat log, given a syntax for retrieving blocks within this log is possible. It's the first ever utilizable blockchain in a video game where you get rewarded by the ability to mine tokens by completing tasks in a videogame.

What is the real-time price of KittyMineCoin today?

The live price of KittyMineCoin stands at ₦, moving 1.32% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for KMC?

KMC has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is KittyMineCoin showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is KMC currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests KMC is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of KittyMineCoin?

With a market cap of ₦52814340.14421535120000, KittyMineCoin is ranked #6706, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has KMC seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does KittyMineCoin compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦2.1618977722391180736000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence KMC's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (996344428.714582 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.