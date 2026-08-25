Kittenswap Price Today

The live Kittenswap (KITTEN) price today is $ 0.00191705, with a 2.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current KITTEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00191705 per KITTEN.

Kittenswap currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 512,178, with a circulating supply of 265.93M KITTEN. During the last 24 hours, KITTEN traded between $ 0.00176225 (low) and $ 0.0019864 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03928409, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KITTEN moved -0.55% in the last hour and +42.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.43K.

Kittenswap (KITTEN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 512.18K$ 512.18K $ 512.18K Volume (24H) $ 7.43K$ 7.43K $ 7.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.83M$ 3.83M $ 3.83M Circulation Supply 265.93M 265.93M 265.93M Total Supply 1,989,223,456.558618 1,989,223,456.558618 1,989,223,456.558618

The current Market Cap of Kittenswap is $ 512.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.43K. The circulating supply of KITTEN is 265.93M, with a total supply of 1989223456.558618. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.83M.