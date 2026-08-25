Which blockchain network does Kitten Haimer run on?

Kitten Haimer operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of KHAI?

The token is priced at ₦2.3571302108899897344000, marking a price movement of 8.13% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Kitten Haimer belong to?

Kitten Haimer falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,AI Meme category. This classification helps investors compare KHAI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Kitten Haimer?

Its market capitalization is ₦127251460.53466872816000, placing the asset at rank #5544. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of KHAI is currently circulating?

There are 54000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Kitten Haimer today?

Over the past day, KHAI generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Kitten Haimer fluctuated between ₦2.151821084044978760000 and ₦2.3325496103085986864000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.