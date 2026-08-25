Kitsune Price Today

The live Kitsune ($KIT) price today is $ 0, with a 6.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current $KIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $KIT.

Kitsune currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,773, with a circulating supply of 999.85M $KIT. During the last 24 hours, $KIT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01480124, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $KIT moved -0.90% in the last hour and +46.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kitsune ($KIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.77K$ 22.77K $ 22.77K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.77K$ 22.77K $ 22.77K Circulation Supply 999.85M 999.85M 999.85M Total Supply 999,846,805.406311 999,846,805.406311 999,846,805.406311

The current Market Cap of Kitsune is $ 22.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $KIT is 999.85M, with a total supply of 999846805.406311. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.77K.