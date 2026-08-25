Kitsumon Price Today

The live Kitsumon ($KMC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current $KMC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $KMC.

Kitsumon currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,899.12, with a circulating supply of 8.95B $KMC. During the last 24 hours, $KMC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $KMC moved -- in the last hour and +34.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kitsumon ($KMC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.90K$ 17.90K $ 17.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 148.49K$ 148.49K $ 148.49K Circulation Supply 8.95B 8.95B 8.95B Total Supply 74,258,451,667.44348 74,258,451,667.44348 74,258,451,667.44348

The current Market Cap of Kitsumon is $ 17.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $KMC is 8.95B, with a total supply of 74258451667.44348. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 148.49K.