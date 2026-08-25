KITNET TOKEN Price Today

The live KITNET TOKEN (KITNET) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KITNET to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KITNET.

KITNET TOKEN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,145, with a circulating supply of 202.12M KITNET. During the last 24 hours, KITNET traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KITNET moved -- in the last hour and +1.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.49.

KITNET TOKEN (KITNET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.15K$ 21.15K $ 21.15K Volume (24H) $ 5.49$ 5.49 $ 5.49 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 94.38K$ 94.38K $ 94.38K Circulation Supply 202.12M 202.12M 202.12M Total Supply 902,117,279.1336346 902,117,279.1336346 902,117,279.1336346

The current Market Cap of KITNET TOKEN is $ 21.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.49. The circulating supply of KITNET is 202.12M, with a total supply of 902117279.1336346. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.38K.