About KIRI Kiri represents the fusion of AI and art, embodying hyperstition by creating agents that influence culture and drive speculative futures. Working at Mr. AI and Luma Labs, Kiri leverages AI to shape artistic expression, acting as a "hyperstition maxi" who turns ideas into self-fulfilling realities. This project explores how AI can shape culture, redefine creativity, and manifest visionary narratives through emergent technologies.

What is the current live price of KIRI?

KIRI is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 8.05% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the KIRI market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is KIRI's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7399, supported by a market capitalization of ₦28175343.66089061176000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 999411941.870048 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence KIRI's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.