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The live Kira the Injective Cat price today is 0 USD.KIRA market cap is 208,386 USD. Track real-time KIRA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Kira the Injective Cat price today is 0 USD.KIRA market cap is 208,386 USD. Track real-time KIRA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Kira the Injective Cat Logo

Kira the Injective Cat Price (KIRA)

Unlisted

1 KIRA to USD Live Price:

$0.00000304
$0.00000304$0.00000304
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Kira the Injective Cat (KIRA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:35:37 (UTC+8)

Kira the Injective Cat Price Today

The live Kira the Injective Cat (KIRA) price today is $ 0, with a 27.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KIRA.

Kira the Injective Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 208,386, with a circulating supply of 69.00B KIRA. During the last 24 hours, KIRA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KIRA moved -1.18% in the last hour and +66.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kira the Injective Cat (KIRA) Market Information

$ 208.39K
$ 208.39K$ 208.39K

--
----

$ 208.39K
$ 208.39K$ 208.39K

69.00B
69.00B 69.00B

69,000,000,000.0
69,000,000,000.0 69,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kira the Injective Cat is $ 208.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KIRA is 69.00B, with a total supply of 69000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 208.39K.

Kira the Injective Cat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.18%

+27.97%

+66.15%

+66.15%

Price Prediction for Kira the Injective Cat

Kira the Injective Cat (KIRA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KIRA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kira the Injective Cat (KIRA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kira the Injective Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kira the Injective Cat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KIRA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kira the Injective Cat Price Prediction.

What is Kira the Injective Cat (KIRA)

Kira is Injective's Favorite Cat

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Kira the Injective Cat (KIRA) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Cat-ThemedMeme

About Kira the Injective Cat

Which blockchain network does Kira the Injective Cat run on?

Kira the Injective Cat operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of KIRA?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 27.97% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Kira the Injective Cat belong to?

Kira the Injective Cat falls under the Meme,Cat-Themed category. This classification helps investors compare KIRA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Kira the Injective Cat?

Its market capitalization is ₦282997405.12451684688000, placing the asset at rank #4500. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of KIRA is currently circulating?

There are 69000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Kira the Injective Cat today?

Over the past day, KIRA generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Kira the Injective Cat fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kira the Injective Cat

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:35:37 (UTC+8)

Kira the Injective Cat (KIRA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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