Which blockchain network does Kira the Injective Cat run on?

Kira the Injective Cat operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of KIRA?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 27.97% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Kira the Injective Cat belong to?

Kira the Injective Cat falls under the Meme,Cat-Themed category. This classification helps investors compare KIRA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Kira the Injective Cat?

Its market capitalization is ₦282997405.12451684688000, placing the asset at rank #4500. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of KIRA is currently circulating?

There are 69000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Kira the Injective Cat today?

Over the past day, KIRA generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Kira the Injective Cat fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.