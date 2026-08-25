KIRA Price Today

The live KIRA (KIRA) price today is $ 0, with a 3.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KIRA.

KIRA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,116.77, with a circulating supply of 999.42M KIRA. During the last 24 hours, KIRA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02057985, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KIRA moved -- in the last hour and +27.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

KIRA (KIRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.12K$ 19.12K $ 19.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.12K$ 19.12K $ 19.12K Circulation Supply 999.42M 999.42M 999.42M Total Supply 999,422,730.765551 999,422,730.765551 999,422,730.765551

The current Market Cap of KIRA is $ 19.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KIRA is 999.42M, with a total supply of 999422730.765551. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.12K.