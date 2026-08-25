KIP Price Today

The live KIP (KIP) price today is $ 0, with a 18.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KIP.

KIP currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 74,747, with a circulating supply of 1.96B KIP. During the last 24 hours, KIP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0447057, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KIP moved -0.01% in the last hour and +6.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

KIP (KIP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 74.75K$ 74.75K $ 74.75K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 381.06K$ 381.06K $ 381.06K Circulation Supply 1.96B 1.96B 1.96B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of KIP is $ 74.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KIP is 1.96B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 381.06K.