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The live Kintsu Staked Hype price today is 81.5 USD.SHYPE market cap is 63,716 USD. Track real-time SHYPE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Kintsu Staked Hype price today is 81.5 USD.SHYPE market cap is 63,716 USD. Track real-time SHYPE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Kintsu Staked Hype Logo

Kintsu Staked Hype Price (SHYPE)

Unlisted

1 SHYPE to USD Live Price:

$82.33
$82.33$82.33
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:35:08 (UTC+8)

Kintsu Staked Hype Price Today

The live Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) price today is $ 81.5, with a 2.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHYPE to USD conversion rate is $ 81.5 per SHYPE.

Kintsu Staked Hype currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 63,716, with a circulating supply of 778.16 SHYPE. During the last 24 hours, SHYPE traded between $ 76.42 (low) and $ 83.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 84.85, while the all-time low was $ 20.7.

In short-term performance, SHYPE moved -0.48% in the last hour and +48.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.24.

Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) Market Information

$ 63.72K
$ 63.72K$ 63.72K

$ 8.24
$ 8.24$ 8.24

$ 63.72K
$ 63.72K$ 63.72K

778.16
778.16 778.16

778.1579613131072
778.1579613131072 778.1579613131072

The current Market Cap of Kintsu Staked Hype is $ 63.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.24. The circulating supply of SHYPE is 778.16, with a total supply of 778.1579613131072. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 63.72K.

Kintsu Staked Hype Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 76.42
$ 76.42$ 76.42
24H Low
$ 83.0
$ 83.0$ 83.0
24H High

$ 76.42
$ 76.42$ 76.42

$ 83.0
$ 83.0$ 83.0

$ 84.85
$ 84.85$ 84.85

$ 20.7
$ 20.7$ 20.7

-0.48%

+2.53%

+48.49%

+48.49%

Price Prediction for Kintsu Staked Hype

Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SHYPE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kintsu Staked Hype could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kintsu Staked Hype will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SHYPE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kintsu Staked Hype Price Prediction.

What is Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE)

Kintsu is a liquid staking protocol on Hyperliquid that transforms validator curation into a competitive governance game. Its mission is to strengthen Hyperliquid’s validator set and unlock new capital efficiency by turning staked HYPE into sHYPE — a fully composable liquid staking token for the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

Kintsu is built on CoreWriter, Hyperliquid’s system contract for bridging HyperCore and HyperEVM. CoreWriter ensures that liquid staking is not siloed to the EVM layer:

  • Validator delegations, trading actions, and DeFi strategies all connect directly through CoreWriter.
  • sHYPE can move seamlessly between HyperCore’s trading engine and HyperEVM’s DeFi applications.
  • This makes sHYPE a natively composable collateral asset — one that aligns validator security with on-chain capital efficiency.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Kintsu Staked Hype

How much is Kintsu Staked Hype worth right now?

Kintsu Staked Hype is currently trading at ₦110680.604827810520000, with a price movement of 2.53% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is SHYPE going up or down today?

SHYPE has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Liquid Staking Tokens,HyperEVM Ecosystem,Liquid Staked HYPE ecosystem.

How popular is Kintsu Staked Hype today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling SHYPE.

What makes Kintsu Staked Hype different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Liquid Staking Tokens,HyperEVM Ecosystem,Liquid Staked HYPE category and built on the -- network, SHYPE offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much SHYPE exists in the market?

There are 778.1579613131072 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Kintsu Staked Hype's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦115230.0530017143880000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦28111.515582032856000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kintsu Staked Hype

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:35:08 (UTC+8)

Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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