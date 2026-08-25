Kintsu Staked Hype Price Today

The live Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) price today is $ 81.5, with a 2.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHYPE to USD conversion rate is $ 81.5 per SHYPE.

Kintsu Staked Hype currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 63,716, with a circulating supply of 778.16 SHYPE. During the last 24 hours, SHYPE traded between $ 76.42 (low) and $ 83.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 84.85, while the all-time low was $ 20.7.

In short-term performance, SHYPE moved -0.48% in the last hour and +48.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.24.

Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 63.72K$ 63.72K $ 63.72K Volume (24H) $ 8.24$ 8.24 $ 8.24 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 63.72K$ 63.72K $ 63.72K Circulation Supply 778.16 778.16 778.16 Total Supply 778.1579613131072 778.1579613131072 778.1579613131072

The current Market Cap of Kintsu Staked Hype is $ 63.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.24. The circulating supply of SHYPE is 778.16, with a total supply of 778.1579613131072. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 63.72K.