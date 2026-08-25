What is KingdomX about?

KingdomX is a metaverse medieval game designed around a GameFi protocol. It allows gamers and stakers to build, collect, mint, compete, and earn through the deflationary KingsLanding Protocol.

What makes KingdomX unique?

KingdomX features a double trifold mechanics system, known as Repu - Hero - KT or Mint - burn - reward, which is designed to sustain the game engine for a long-term growth trajectory.

What is the current price of KingdomX?

The live price of KingdomX (KT) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is KingdomX positioned in the market?

KingdomX currently sits at market rank #6294, supported by a market capitalization of ₦69675817.31651100048000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of KT?

The circulating supply of KT is 369626737.70000005 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of KingdomX?

During the last 24 hours, KingdomX traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is KingdomX from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

KingdomX reached an all-time high of ₦98.57635659676419896000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is KT trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for KingdomX?

The current price movement of 122.00% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to BNB Chain Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.